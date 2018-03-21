News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Philippines bus crash kills at least 19, injures more than a dozen: police

Reuters
Reuters /

MANILA (Reuters) - At least 19 passengers were killed and more than a dozen injured when a commuter bus crashed into a ravine south of the Philippine capital, Manila, on Tuesday evening, police said.

The bus hit a bridge railing and crashed into a 15-metre (50-feet) deep cliff in the province of Occidental Mindoro, provincial police director Senior Superintendent Romie Estepa told DZMM radio station on Wednesday.
"The driver lost control of the vehicle. We have yet to know if this is human or technical error," Estepa said.
The Philippines is notorious for its lax regulation on public transportation and poorly maintained roads.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Paul Tait)

Back To Top