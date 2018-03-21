News

Former PBOC governor: China will continue to adopt proactive fiscal, neutral monetary policies

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to adopt a proactive fiscal policy and prudent and neutral monetary policy, the country's former central bank governor said during the meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central banks.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) published a statement on Wednesday carrying the remarks by Zhou Xiaochuan, who attended the G20 meetings in Argentina. China's parliament on Monday appointed Yi Gang, who had been serving as a PBOC vice governor, to replace Zhou.
The PBOC's statement on Wednesday still referred to Zhou as the central bank's governor.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

