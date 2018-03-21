Mama set to complete busy week for Sears

Toowoomba Cup-bound mare Don't Tell Mama can complete a hectic but profitable week for trainer Tony Sears at Doomben.

Don't Tell Mama will be out to enhance her Toowoomba Cup chances when she races at Doomben.

Don't Tell Mama was a strong Doomben winner at 1350m last start and steps up to 1600m on Saturday.

Sears is setting Don't Tell Mama for the Toowoomba Cup (2000m) on April 7 as the mare's ultimate target.

"Being a Toowoomba trainer there are always two races you really want to win - the Weetwood and the Cup," he said.

"I have won a Weetwood and just about every other big race on the Darling Downs but not the Cup.

"Then again I haven't had many Cup runners."

Sears has had the Cup in mind for Don't Tell Mama for nearly a year.

"I have always thought she would be a middle-distance horse. She will get a light weight in the Cup and she has won twice in Toowoomba."

"She gets in well at the weights with a claim. I just hope there is a solid pace so she can get home hard," Sears said.

Sears will also have his 2016 Weetwood winner Choice Bro and veteran Hard Stride racing at Doomben where they clash.

"I took Choice Bro to Dalby last week and he showed some of his old form to win the Lightning," Sears said.

"Hard Stride also showed some of his old form when a last start Toowoomba winner."'

Sears has been flat out in recent weeks with National Trail's win at Armidale on Monday adding to victories at Dalby, Toowoomba, Doomben and Ipswich in the past fortnight.

"It has been a busy time but you have to go where you can get winners," Sears said.

He also squeezed in a visit to the Magic Millions March sales where he outlaid $120,000 for a Red Dazzler-Pardees colt.

The colt is a brother to Sears Stakes winner Pardoe who was sold to Hong Kong last year.