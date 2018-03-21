Don't judge Roman, urges Home Affairs boss

Australian Border Force officers have been urged not to judge their dumped boss Roman Quaedvlieg by the misconduct that led to his sacking.

The Home Affairs Secretary has praised sacked Border Force Commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg.

Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo has given a glowing farewell to Mr Quaedvlieg, who was fired for failing to disclose a relationship with a woman seeking employment with the ABF.

The federal government found Mr Quaedvlieg was in a position to influence the recruitment decision and made a false statement to the immigration minister about the relationship.

"Yesterday was a sad day," Mr Pezzullo wrote to staff on Friday, the day after the commissioner was dumped.

"For the ABF and the department at large, but especially so for Mr Quaedvlieg, his loved ones and friends, and those individual members of staff who might have worked closely with him."

In a message to all ABF staff obtained by AAP, the secretary said Mr Quaedvlieg had a distinguished career in law enforcement and national security.

"We should not judge his achievements through the lens of these most recent events," Mr Pezzullo said.

"I was looking forward to working with him for many years to come in pursuit of a goal that we both share and about which we feel passionately."

It is understood his statements have not gone down well with some ABF officers, given Mr Quaedvlieg pocketed about $500,000 while on leave during the investigation, on full pay.

Governor-General Peter Cosgrove on Thursday sacked Mr Quaedvlieg, on advice from the government, after a 10-month investigation into allegations he helped his partner get a job at Sydney Airport.

After refusing to resign over the findings, Mr Quaedvlieg continues to maintain his innocence.

Mr Pezzullo told staff he was not in a position to comment specifically on the termination, beyond noting the statement of grounds tabled in parliament, and confirming he read last year an investigative report from the corruption watchdog.

"I would ask you all to focus on our common purpose and mission, and especially to support (acting commissioner) Michael Outram and his leadership," Mr Pezzullo said.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said last week that Mr Quaedvlieg's conduct went beyond an isolated error of judgment and ultimately undermined his capacity to continue in the role.