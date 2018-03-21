Three Aussie athletes banned for drug use

Two Australian weightlifters and a roller-skater have been banned for illegal drug use.

Powerlifter Sieraya O'Driscoll has been banned for four years, fellow power lifter Brendan Hunt has been expelled for two years and roller sport athlete Henry Stogdale for one year.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) on Wednesday acknowledged the suspensions from the respective governing bodies.

Stogdale received a lesser ban as he inadvertently tested positive after taking a supplement with the banned substance 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine (DMBA).

Stogdale's positive test came while competing at the World Roller Games in China in September last year.

"The doping review panel convened by World Skate found that the athlete did not intend to dope or cheat ... and that the athlete be given a reduction of sanction based on no significant fault or negligence," ASADA said in a statement.

Powerlifter O'Driscoll tested positive for metabolites of Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone, a substance also known as Turinabol, at a Perth competition in May last year and also an out-of-competition test a month later.

Hunt was tested by ASADA at a power lifting competition in Victoria in May last year.

ASADA said his urine sample tested positive for DMBA and Higenamine, two ingredients commonly found in supplements.