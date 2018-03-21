Pearson withdraws from pre-Games meet

Sally Pearson has withdrawn from Thursday night's athletics meet in Brisbane, opting to spend the week training in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's reigning world 100m hurdles champion was entered in her pet event, along with the 100m sprint, at the Summer of Athletics Grand Prix.

However, Australian head coach Craig Hilliard confirmed Pearson will not contest the meet which has drawn international entries a fortnight out from the Gold Coast Games.

The self-coached 31-year-old is still expected to compete on March 28 at the Queensland International Track Classic.

Pearson, who will co-captain Australia's athletics team alongside Kurt Fearnley, downplayed form concerns earlier this month after crashing out in the semi-finals at the world indoor athletics championships in Birmingham.

The Gold Coaster is the face of the Games and a hot favourite to add a third straight Commonwealth crown to her 2012 Olympic and 2011 and 2017 world titles.

Michelle Jenneke and Brianna Beahan will still race the women's 100m hurdles, after Australia's sole female 100m representative Melissa Breen lines up against England's world championships finalist Dina Asher-Smith.

Asher-Smith comfortably beat Riley Day in the 100m at last weekend's Sydney Grand Prix but dragged the Queensland teenager to a personal-best 11.50 seconds.

The 22-year-old, who placed fourth in the 200m at last year's world titles in London and has spent recent weeks training in Sydney, will also race on March 28 before contesting the half-lap event at the Games.

"It would be really good if I could come away in a high-placed finish (at the Games)," Asher-Smith said.

"In the European season you peak in August so I don't know if I'll be in PB shape, but we'll see what happens."

Eleven-time national 400m hurdles champion Lauren Wells will compete in the long jump as she holds out hope a scheduling change may allow her to do both events at the Games.

In the men's 100m, Rohan Browning and Alex Hartmann will meet New Zealander Joseph Millar, the latter pair also backing up for the 200m, while Pat Tiernan will use the 5000m to prepare for his Gold Coast 10,000m assault.

World championships silver medallist Dani Stevens is entered in the discus.