Real Madrid bring silverware to Melbourne

Melbourne will become the first city outside Spain to house all Real Madrid's trophies when a touring exhibition arrives in Australia in June.

All-time great Ronaldo is in Melbourne this week to announce the travelling "Real Madrid World of Football Experience" will start a five-year global tour of the club's silverware in Victoria.

A pavilion will be set up outside Melbourne Museum to house a collection of interactive experiences and the soccer heavyweight's trophies, including 12 European Championships, 33 La Liga wins, the Ballon d'Or, the Golden Boot and the FIFA Club of the Century.

Ronaldo, who scored his most famous goals in the 2002 World Cup final, played for five seasons with the club.

The Victorian government has helped fund the tour.