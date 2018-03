Australian Test and ODI fast bowler James Pattinson will turn out for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League's next instalment.

James Pattinson has signed for the Brisbane Heat.

The Victorian quick has signed a two-year deal with Dan Vettori's team, having played for the Melbourne Stars and then the Melbourne Renegades.

"We identified some areas where we needed to improve on from last season, and James will help us deliver on some of that," said coach Vettori.