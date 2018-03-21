Coalition still short on company tax cuts

A crucial Senate crossbencher is still on the fence when it comes to the Turnbull government's proposed company tax cuts.

Senator Derryn Hinch says he's undecided about the Turnbull government's proposed company tax cuts.

Independent senator Derryn Hinch dispelled reports he had arrived at a deal with the government to support the cuts for big businesses and indicated sluggish wages remained his core concern.

"They are going to throw some stuff up. We haven't got to tangibles yet. I'll look at it... If (finance Minister Mathias Cormann) had the numbers he wouldn't be talking to me," Senator Hinch told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.