Nufarm acquisition hurts first-half profit

Agricultural chemicals supplier Nufarm Limited's net profit has fallen, impacted by $20.8 million in one-off acquisition costs.

Net profit was $12 million in the six months to January 31, down from $20 million in the prior corresponding period, but revenue rose 7.4 per cent to $1.46 billion helped by sales growth in North America, Europe, Asia and in the company's seeds business.

Nufarm declared an unfranked interim dividend of five cents, unchanged from a year ago, and expects underlying earnings growth of between five per cent and 10 per cent for the 2018 financial year.

