U.S. arrests Iranian over alleged $115 million sanctions evasion scheme

(Reuters) - An Iranian national has been arrested on U.S. charges that he participated in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions and funnel more than $115 million paid under a Venezuelan construction contract through the U.S. financial system, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 38, was arrested on Monday and charged in a six-count indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan for his role in a scheme to evade U.S. economic sanctions against Iran, prosecutors said.



