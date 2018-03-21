Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

MYR - MYER HOLDINGS

Embattled department store chain Myer is expected to reveal a big fall in its first half profit on Wednesday, hot on the heels of being dropped from the list of Australia's top 200 listed companies.

NUF - NUFARM

Nufarm release its half year earnings results on Wednesday.

RIO - RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto has struck a deal with Glencore to sell two Queensland coal projects for $1.7 billion.

STO - SANTOS

OSH - OIL SEARCH

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil prices rose more than two per cent during the offshore trading session, which gave energy stocks on Wall Street a boost.