Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
MYR - MYER HOLDINGS
Embattled department store chain Myer is expected to reveal a big fall in its first half profit on Wednesday, hot on the heels of being dropped from the list of Australia's top 200 listed companies.
NUF - NUFARM
Nufarm release its half year earnings results on Wednesday.
RIO - RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto has struck a deal with Glencore to sell two Queensland coal projects for $1.7 billion.
STO - SANTOS
OSH - OIL SEARCH
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Oil prices rose more than two per cent during the offshore trading session, which gave energy stocks on Wall Street a boost.