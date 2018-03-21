News

Mnuchin says U.S. won't start a trade war: Brazil's Meirelles

Reuters
Reuters /

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listened to Brazil's qualms about planned steel tariffs and would relay them to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Meirelles, speaking at a news conference, said he told Mnuchin the tariffs would be "counterproductive" because they would hurt U.S. companies that import Brazilian semi-finished steel products and Brazil will seek an exception. "Mnuchin said the U.S. does not plan to "declare a trade war,'" Meirelles said.




