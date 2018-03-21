News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Minnesota officer charged with second-degree murder in Australian's death (clone 39575245)
Police officer charged with murder over Australian's shooting death

Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Opening statements in the trial to decide if AT&T Inc may buy Time Warner Inc were delayed by one day until Thursday because of forecasts of bad weather in Washington.

Opening statements were expected Wednesday before Judge Richard Leon, who will decide if the U.S. Justice Department was correct to seek to block the $85 billion deal on the grounds that it would hurt cable television rivals and, by extension, their consumers.




(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Back To Top