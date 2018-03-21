Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Opening statements in the trial to decide if AT&T Inc may buy Time Warner Inc were delayed by one day until Thursday because of forecasts of bad weather in Washington.

Opening statements were expected Wednesday before Judge Richard Leon, who will decide if the U.S. Justice Department was correct to seek to block the $85 billion deal on the grounds that it would hurt cable television rivals and, by extension, their consumers.









