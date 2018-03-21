News

Aussies not bothered by Rabada clearing

AAP /

Spinner Nathan Lyon says the Australian cricket team has "no dramas" with South African paceman Kagiso Rabada being cleared to play the remainder of the Test series.

"We like to play against the best players in the world," Lyon told the Big Sports Breakfast. "The ICC has made the decision and we have no dramas with it."

Independent commissioner Michael Heron overturned Rabada's two-Test ban for brushing Australian captain Steve Smith, clearing South Africa's spearhead to play in the third Test of the four-match series, which is locked at 1-1.

While admitting to being a little surprised by the decision, Australian Test selector Mark Waugh said it was good for the series.

Lyon happy to be facing Rabada. Pic: Getty

"From a cricket point of view it is great he is playing but he has to learn from it given his disciplinary record in Test cricket.

"We don't want robots in Test cricket but you also can't invade a player's space."

Waugh said both sides had been guilty of too much verbal in the series.

"There is going to be confrontation but there's a line you don't cross."

Waugh, who scored 8029 Test runs for an average of 41.81, warned it would be tough going for batsmen in the Newlands Test.

"Rabada is a strong fast bowler who can bowl all day, swing the ball and gets bounce because he is tall, he's the full package ... he's only 22 but very mature in the way he bowls."

"He and (AB) de Villiers beat us in the second Test."

Waugh said he expected Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh to play in Cape Town despite injury concerns.

The third Test starts on Thursday.

