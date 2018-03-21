News

France's Le Maire blames 'unfair trade' for global commerce woes

Reuters
Reuters /

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Unfair trade and an overproduction of steel are at the root of international tensions over commerce, France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday after a G20 gathering in Buenos Aires.

"This G20 meeting has been really useful because it has helped us to understand the difficulties of every nation and it has helped us make a path, a step in the right direction," said Le Maire, adding that G20 members had acknowledged the issue of steel over-capacity.

"Unfair trade conditions are also at the root of our difficulties," he said.



(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Paul Simao)

