G20 reference on market volatility reflects Japan's view: vice finance minister

Reuters
Reuters /

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The G20 communique's new reference on recent market volatility reflected Japan's proposal to send a coordinated message on the risks it entailed, Japan's vice finance minister Minoru Kihara said on Tuesday.

"I told the G20 we need to send a joint message on this point, and our view was taken into account in the communique," Kihara told a news conference after the G20 finance leaders' gathering.
The G20 communique said "recent market volatility despite sound fundamentals of the global economy is a reminder of risks and vulnerabilities," a wording that was not included in previous communiques.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

