Australian stocks to open higher

The Australian share market is expected to open slightly higher after a strong surge in oil prices gave energy stocks and the major US stocks indexes a boost.

At 0700 AEDT on Wednesday, the Australian share price futures index was up seven points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,930.

In the US, stocks and in particular the energy sector got a boost from a two per cent surge in oil prices, which was driven by tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of further declines in Venezuelan crude output.

The Australian share market on Tuesday closed lower following soft leads from other markets and a fall in iron ore prices..

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 23 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 5,936.4 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 23.9 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 6,040.8 points.

In equities news on Wednesday, troubled department store chain Myer, and Agricultural chemicals supplier Nufarm both release their half year results.

The Australian dollar on Wednesday morning was lower, under pressure from falling metals prices, amid market caution about higher US interest rates and worries about a possible trade war..

At 0700 AEDT, the local currency was worth 76.81 US cents, down from 77.06 US cents on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 76.81 US cents, from 77.06 on Tuesday

* 81.82 Japanese yen, from 81.91 yen

* 62.72 euro cents, from 62.47 euro cents

* 54.88 British pence, from 55.94 pence

* 106.98 NZ cents, from 106.69 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,310.49 per fine ounce, from $US1,315.09 per fine ounce on Tuesday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9894pct, unchanged from Tuesday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.657pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* June 2018 10-year bond futures contract was 97.275 (implying a yield of 2.725pct), from 97.285 (2.715pct) on Tuesday

* June 2018 3-year bond futures contract was 97.840 (2.160pct), from 97.875 (2.125pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)