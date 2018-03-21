News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Minnesota officer charged with second-degree murder in Australian's death (clone 39575245)
Police officer charged with murder over Australian's shooting death

Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. tariffs 'not about protectionism'

Reuters
Reuters /

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that U.S. tariff actions are "not about protectionism" but about defending American interests against unfair trade practices.

Mnuchin told a news conference at the end of a trade-dominated meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors here that President Donald Trump was not afraid of a trade war but starting one was not his administration's goal.

"We need to be prepared to act in the U.S. interest, again, to defend free and fair, reciprocal trade," Mnuchin said, adding there was a risk that other countries would "reciprocate" with tariffs of their own.



(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

Back To Top