Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents

Reuters
Reuters /

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - State attorneys general for Massachusetts and New York sent a letter to Facebook Inc on Tuesday demanding information about personal data that ended up in the hands of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, a person familiar with the matter said.

The letter, part of a joint investigation by the two states, requests documents about violations of Facebook's terms of service, as well as copies of all communications between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica and a host of other materials, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.


(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Leslie Adler)

