Fed Labor push for public hospital funding

Federal Labor is renewing up its push for the Turnbull government to increase its share of public hospital funding.

The opposition launched a fresh pitch on Wednesday for state hospitals to receive 50 per cent of their budgets from the federal government.

The coalition put a new deal on the table at the last Council of Australian Governments meeting, offering 45 per cent of the funds out to 2025, while keeping annual growth in federal spending capped at 6.5 per cent.

It matched the arrangement agreed to by states in April 2016, which at that time put restored some of the money former prime minister Tony Abbott tried to cut.

New South Wales and Western Australia signed up, but other states remain unconvinced.

Labor leader Bill Shorten will launch a new campaign in Gladstone on Wednesday warning this amounts to a $715 million cut to public hospitals between 2017 and 2020.

In a joint statement with his health spokeswoman Catherine King, Mr Shorten said this was the equivalent of 2010 nursing jobs a year, 198,000 cataract extractions and 27,000 knee replacements.

The pair accused Mr Turnbull of being "happy" to give big business a tax cut of $65 billion while not properly funding public hospitals.