Former Playboy model sues to break silence on alleged Trump affair

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in California on Tuesday aiming to release her from a legal agreement that requires her not to speak about the matter.

Karen McDougal filed the lawsuit against American Media Inc, publisher of the National Enquirer, which paid her $150,000 in 2016 to keep quiet on the matter, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided to Reuters by her lawyer.


(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

