WGC perfect Masters prep: Day, Leishman

Jason Day and Marc Leishman believe the intensity they'll face at this week's World Golf Championships-Match Play is a perfect tune-up in their final event before the Masters.

While several of the world's best have chosen to skip the head-to-head WGC, Day and Leishman are among the top 16 seeds at the 64-man event in Austin, Texas.

For the second consecutive year, Day's fellow Australian Adam Scott has joined Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson as notable absentees.

In-form Rose, who has top-five results in his past two US PGA Tour starts, said the format "doesn't offer the opportunity to really find out where your game is at ... so close to the Masters."

But Day, the 2014 and 2016 WGC-Match Play winner, rejected the notion.

"I think it's the opposite," Day told AAP.

"If you can get yourself in contention and put yourself under stress, it's good for you because that is what you're going to feel from Thursday all the way through to Sunday at Augusta.

"When you're trying to beat your opponent, every day feels like a Sunday (final round) and I think that prepares you well for the Masters, mentally more than physically."

The WGC-Match Play switched from single elimination to a round robin format starting in 2015, with the top points scorers from 16 groups of four players advancing to a round of 16 elimination stage.

A criticism of the change has been players can be ruled out of the tournament after two rounds and be forced to play dead-rubber matches on the third day.

Leishman is the 11th seed and will face two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, Branden Grace and unheralded American Julian Suri.

The Victorian feels there are enough similarities to the Masters to make it an ideal dress rehearsal.

"I think any golf is good before the Masters," Leishman said.

"It's very hilly; there are a lot of uneven lies and you could look at that as great practice for Augusta.

"Just playing well leading up to Augusta is also productive; seeing putts go in the hole, making birdies getting some good positive vibes can only help."

Rounding out the Australian contingent is Cameron Smith, who is making his WGC debut.

Smith needs a solid result this week to remained inside the world's top 50 on rankings and receive an invitation to the Masters when the field is all but finalised on Monday.

AUSTRALIAN GROUPS AT WGC-MATCH PLAY

* Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Dufner, James Hahn

* Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Bubba Watson, Julian Suri

* Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Yusaku Miyazato