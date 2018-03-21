Koepka out of US Masters with injury

US Open champion Brooks Koepka won't get a chance to win a second major title, after he was ruled out of the Masters due to an ongoing wrist injury.

Brooks Koepka, seen after winning the US Open last year, has been ruled out of the US Masters.

Koepka has not played since finishing last in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the first week of January, after which he was diagnosed with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist.

Asked by USA Today if he would be able to play in the year's first major championship at Augusta National, the 27-year-old said: "They said I would be about 80 per cent, but I can't play 80 per cent.

"I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don't want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time."

Koepka, who was 11th in the Masters in 2017, won the US Open by four shots at Erin Hills for his first major title.