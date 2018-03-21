News

UK tracking security threats at border after Salisbury poisoning

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has taken action to track people who pose a threat to its national security at borders, including those using private flights, security advisers said on Tuesday according to Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman.

"Action has also been taken at the UK's border to enhance our efforts to monitor and track the intentions of those traveling to the UK who could be engaged in activity that threatens the security of the UK and of our allies," the spokesman told reporters after May met with the National Security Council.
"This includes strict checks by border officials on private flights."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

