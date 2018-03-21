Meredith ready to make up for lost time

After two years in the wilderness Socceroos defender James Meredith is determined to make up for lost time and cement his spot in the World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old Millwall left-back has not been around the international set-up since 2015 when he played in a World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh four days after making his debut in a win over Kyrgyzstan.

However, his solid displays were not enough to impress Ange Postecoglou who never selected him again.

But new Socceroos boss Bert van Marwijk had no such hesitations after watching Meredith for Millwall, and named him in his first squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Colombia.

"It's really good to be back, I had a two-year absence and it's nice to have a fresh start and a new opportunity," Meredith said.

"I thought I was chance because I am playing regular Championship football.

"Mas Luongo, Bailey Wright and Mile Jedinak are all doing the same and are a big part of this squad.

"But I am really grateful he (van Marwijk) has given me this opportunity.

"I'll try to do what I always do and that is to work hard, be focused and professional and offer everything I can to the new staff."

Meredith has been a stand-out for Millwall in a Championship season which has the Lions defy the critics and make a push for the promotion play-offs following an unbeaten run that spans nearly three months.

The club have not tasted defeat since New Year's Day and reeled off five successive away wins to keep Socceroos star Tim Cahill out of the team.

Despite chalking up 41 minutes in total from the bench, Meredith believes Cahill's influence around the club has been a huge factor in their recent run.

"He brings such a positive vibe," he said.

"When he came back to the club, we were in the bottom five, but doing well, we just weren't putting away our chances.

"He said to me, 'we're not going to lose, we can't be beat' I thought 'that's a bit strong, there's a lot of good teams in this league.'

"But he's not been wrong, we've gone from strength to strength. He has that belief and that foresight.

"Things have changed. Team spirit has gone up.

"After every game we are sitting there smiling and laughing at each other because everyone thought we'd be battling relegation."