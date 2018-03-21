Dogs preach caution on Picken AFL return

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge acknowledges the question is there to be asked - will Liam Picken return to the AFL?

Liam Picken of the Western Bulldogs is sidelined indefinitely due to concussion.

Beveridge is confident it will happen, but adds he cannot be sure because of the uncertainty around concussions.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs announced that Picken is sidelined indefinitely after he was concussed during a pre-season match.

The 2016 premiership hero was also concussed during a game last season.

Beveridge was asked on Tuesday if there was a chance that Picken's concussion issue might end his career.

"I don't really want to say that," Beveridge said.

"But if you say 'if there a chance?' - maybe, there might be.

"You can imagine how determined he will be to play at some point ... that chance is really minimal.

"I'd imagine he'd play again."

Concussion is a growing issue in contact sports worldwide and Beveridge said the top priority was for the Bulldogs to do the right thing by Picken and his family.

"It's such a challenging aspect of our game," Beveridge said of concussions.

"Picko had concussion last year and he wasn't right for a long time.

"He's telling us at the moment he's not right and we know that, so we have to make good decisions for Liam and his long-term future."

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs remain confident that ironman defender Dale Morris will not need a knee reconstruction.

Morris is also a long-term casualty after he partially tore his anterior cruciate liagment during the pre-season.

The partial nature of the injury means the Bulldogs are keen to see if Morris can return to the game this season, without needing a reconstruction.

Bulldogs great Daniel Giansiracusa also returned without surgery when he suffered a partial ACL tear in 2008.

He finished his career without undergoing a reconstruction.

"Our medical staff is really confident," Beveridge said.

"They're using Danny Giansiracusa's injury, which happened a while ago.

"It was similar, in terms of a partial tear ... the theory is it scars up.

While Morris is renowned as one of the game's toughest players, the knee injury means a lot of muscle wastage in the quad and calf.

Beveridge said Morris is wearing a knee brace that looks like it could feature in a Mad Max movie.

"He knows he's a fair way off (playing)," Beveridge said.