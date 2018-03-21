Home run will define Brumbies' season

It's win or bust for the Brumbies in their next six Super Rugby games, according to coach Dan McKellar.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says it's win or bust for the Super Rugby team's next six games.

The ACT team revived their hopes last Saturday with a 24-17 victory over the Sharks.

After starting the season with three away trips, the Brumbies' draw has turned around and they will play five of their next six encounters at GIO Stadium.

McKellar stressed his team needed to capitalise on this home stretch otherwise their Australian conferences hopes would be shattered.

The Brumbies have the rest of this week off heading into a bye before their grudge match on March 31 with the NSW Waratahs.

"I wouldn't say we've got momentum at the moment," McKellar said.

"We've spoken a lot about our home record in recent years and making sure we change that. The 'Tahs game is another opportunity for that," McKellar said.

"If you want to challenge for the competition, minimum you've got to win your home games and then pick a couple up on the road.

"To win the Australian conference, you'd probably need to win nine or 10 games, maybe more."

The Brumbies will be boosted against the Waratahs by the return of Wallabies star David Pocock, while co-captain Sam Carter is improving after a concussion against the Queensland Reds on March 9 and could be right to go.

The Sydney-based side will enter the clash buoyed by their extraordinary second-half comeback to inflict the Melbourne Rebels with their first defeat of the season.

"There's no one better in the world than Israel (Folau) under a high ball, so that's an area of our game we'll need to work on," McKellar said.