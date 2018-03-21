Tasmania premier, cabinet to be sworn in

Tasmania Premier Will Hodgman and the state's new cabinet will be sworn in at a government house ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Mr Hodgman on Tuesday revealed his second-term cabinet after being returned to power at the March 3 poll.

Long-serving MP Rene Hidding is the government's nomination for Speaker, after a controversial end to his reign as police minister.

Mr Hidding and the Liberal party copped criticism after a plan to water-down the state's guns laws was revealed on election eve.

The proposed changes were released to the gun lobby weeks before the vote but not published on the party's website.

Michael Ferguson has added the police, fire and emergency service management portfolio to the big role of health.

Jacqui Petrusma has been stripped of the human services portfolio after a four-year battle to reform the state's child protection system.

Human services was picked up by Roger Jaensch - one of the winners in Mr Hodgman's nine-person cabinet - who is also the housing minister.