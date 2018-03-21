News

High Court to rule on challenge to Nats MP

Paul Osborne
AAP /

Assistant minister David Gillespie will learn on Wednesday whether he could be on track to lose his seat in federal parliament.

Dr Gillespie, a NSW Nationals MP, is facing questions over his eligibility due to a shopping centre he owned on the NSW mid north coast.

One of the shops is an outlet of Australia Post, a government-owned corporation.

Failed Labor candidate Peter Alley is challenging Dr Gillespie's eligibility to sit in parliament, arguing the assistant minister may hold a financial interest in the commonwealth.

However, the government argues it is up to the House of Representatives to refer one of its members to the court and not a member of the public.

But Bret Walker, acting for Mr Alley, told the court it had the jurisdiction to rule on the case and did not need to wait for a referral.

Mr Walker said if the court did not have the power to investigate such matters without parliament's say-so, it would be reduced to the "absurdly trivial" role of simply calculating financial penalties afterwards.

