High Court to rule on challenge to Nats MP

Assistant minister David Gillespie will learn on Wednesday whether he could be on track to lose his seat in federal parliament.

Dr Gillespie, a NSW Nationals MP, is facing questions over his eligibility due to a shopping centre he owned on the NSW mid north coast.

One of the shops is an outlet of Australia Post, a government-owned corporation.

Failed Labor candidate Peter Alley is challenging Dr Gillespie's eligibility to sit in parliament, arguing the assistant minister may hold a financial interest in the commonwealth.

However, the government argues it is up to the House of Representatives to refer one of its members to the court and not a member of the public.

But Bret Walker, acting for Mr Alley, told the court it had the jurisdiction to rule on the case and did not need to wait for a referral.

Mr Walker said if the court did not have the power to investigate such matters without parliament's say-so, it would be reduced to the "absurdly trivial" role of simply calculating financial penalties afterwards.