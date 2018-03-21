News

If not the ATAR for uni entry, then what?

AAP /

WHAT IS AN ATAR?

* A score between 0 and 99.95 that shows how a student performed compared to all students in their year across the country.

* Its calculation varies from state to state but is generally based on how a student performs in Year 11 and 12 subjects, with different weightings and adjustments based on assessments and a subject's difficulty.

* It allows universities to make admissions decisions quickly and efficiently.

* Universities are less often looking solely at ATARs when they offer undergraduate places.

IF NOT ATAR, THEN WHAT?

* Universities are already using a range of other methods to offer places, including aptitude tests, interviews, "bonus point" schemes to compensate for disadvantage, and short pathway or enabling courses.

Other suggestions from the Mitchell Institute:

* an opt-in ATAR where only the students who want to apply for a competitive-entry course get the score.

* University selections based on individual subject scores, particularly those that relate to the course.

* Universities to publish descriptions of the skills relevant to a course and the careers associated with it, meaning aptitude tests could become more appropriate.

* Using broader statements of school achievement recognising the wide range of students' accomplishments.

* Providing high-quality careers advice that highlights the many pathways available to get into university.

