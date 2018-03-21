Expelled Russian diplomats fly out of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty three expelled Russian diplomats and their families flew out of London on an Ilyushin-96 plane on Tuesday.

The state-owned Russian plane, with "Rossiya" and the white, blue and red of Russia's flag emblazoned on its side, made a special flight from Moscow to London's Stansted airport to collect the diplomats.

Prime Minister Theresa May blamed Russia for this month's attack on a Russian double-agent and his daughter - the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War Two - and gave 23 Russians whom she said were spies working under diplomatic cover one week to leave London.



