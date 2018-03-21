Johannesburg (AFP) - Egypt striker Amr Gamal has quit reigning South African champions Wits after failing to make an impact, lessening his chances of featuring at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt striker Gamal quits South Africa after failing to impress

Wits coach Gavin Hunt on Tuesday confirmed the early end to a one-year loan deal, saying: "Amr is a good footballer, but I thought he would settle in much quicker.

"I understand he is joining a Finnish club (HJK Helsinki) on loan and we wish him the best of luck there."

After a promising start, the goals dried up for the first Egyptian to play for a South African club and recently he could not even make the 18-man matchday squads of the Johannesburg club.

The inactivity led to Gamal being dropped from the Egypt squad for World Cup warm-up matches against Portugal this Friday and Greece next Tuesday.

Back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence, Egypt will compete in Group A with hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Gamal was consistently selected by Egypt as they topped a World Cup qualifying group including Uganda, Ghana and Congo Brazzaville.

The 26-year-old joined the Johannesburg club from record eight-time African title-holders Al Ahly last year, having played for the Cairo outfit against Wits in the CAF Champions League.