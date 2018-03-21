UK's Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic's role in data breach

LONDON (Reuters) - Cambridge University said it wanted Facebook to confirm its academic Alex Kogan used no university data, resources or facilities at a time when the social network says he violated its rules by passing user information on to Cambridge Analytica.

The data was used by Cambridge Analytica, a company unconnected to the British university, to target the delivery of political messages in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to a whistleblower.

"We have previously sought and received assurances from Dr Kogan that no University data, resources or facilities were used as the basis for his work with GSR or the company's subsequent work with any other party," the university said on Tuesday, referring to Kogan's own commercial enterprise.

"We have to date found no evidence to contradict Dr Kogan's previous assurances. Nevertheless, we are writing to Facebook to request all relevant evidence in their possession."







