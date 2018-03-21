News

House Speaker Ryan says assured Trump won't fire Mueller

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he has been assured that fellow Republican President Donald Trump is not considering firing U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"The special counsel should be free to follow through his investigation to completion without interference, absolutely," Ryan said at a news conference. "I am confident that he’ll be able to do that. I’ve received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration."
Ryan, who has supported the special counsel probe of Russian election meddling, did not elaborate on the assurances.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

