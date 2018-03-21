Today's Birthday 21/3

Today's Birthday, March 21: Australian comedian, television personality and writer Vince Sorrenti (1961 - ).

Comedian Vince Sorrenti recently stamped his trademark sense of humour on the public debate surrounding Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's affair with a former staffer.

While members of the parliament and media called for Joyce's head, the 57-year-old funnyman took a broader view, tracing the Nationals leader's downfall to his infamous 'Pistol and Boo' dog quarantine feud with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

"Things have really gone pear-shaped for Barnaby Joyce since he pissed off Johnny Depp," Sorrenti said on the Studio Ten breakfast program in February.

"It's all gone downhill from there... this is the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse Of Jack Sparrow'."

Sorrenti was born in Sydney in 1961 after his Italian parents migrated to Australia in the 1950s.

In the early 1980s, the first-generation Australian played rugby union while studying an architecture degree at the University of Sydney and dabbled in comedy in a number of architecture revues.

After graduating in 1985, Sorrenti moved to New York City to continue to hone his craft and was picked up to host MTV's Big Blank Show.

The Australian then signed on to host a short-lived Network Ten remake of Let's Make a Deal in 1991.

Later that year, Sorrenti won a gold medal at the New York Film Festival for his co-written environmental documentary No Laughing Matter in which he portrayed all seven characters.

His co-written feature film script Gino, a comedy about second-generation Italian-Australians living in the harbour city, debuted in 1993.

But it is Sorrenti's work as an attention-grabbing television personality that has made him a household name.

Over the past 30 years, the down-to-earth stand-up comedian has appeared on The Great Aussie Cook Off, Sunrise, Wide Open Road, 20 to 1, Celebrity Apprentice and Studio Ten.

Outside of film and television, Sorrenti has also penned feature articles for publications including The Bulletin, Sydney Morning Herald, and The Weekend Australian.

The five-time Mo Award winner for Australia's best stand-up comic still regularly MCs for some of the nation's biggest sporting competitions and clubs.

He is married to Kate Sorrenti and the couple has four children.