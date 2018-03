LONDON (Reuters) - Victoria station, one of London's major rail terminals, has been evacuated due to a fire alarm, police said on Tuesday.

"It's a fire alarm. We were called at just after 12 pm to Victoria mainline station. We have officers on scene alongside London Fire Brigade making enquiries at the moment," a spokesman for British Transport Police said.







(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)