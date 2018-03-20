JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Even God's mailbox needs a spring cleaning.

Spring cleaning for Western Wall's notes to God

Equipped with long sticks, a team of cleaners on Tuesday gouged out written prayers that visitors to Judaism's Western Wall in Jerusalem traditionally cram into its crevices.

Twice a year, the Rabbi of the Western Wall oversees the collection of thousands of notes to ensure there's always room for more. The papers are then buried on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives in accordance with ritual.

The Western Wall is a remnant of the compound of the Second Temple that was destroyed in 70 AD. It stands today beneath a religious plaza known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

