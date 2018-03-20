Middlesex sign Australian Ashton Agar

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar for this season's T20 competition.

The 24-year-old spinner is available for all of the county's fixtures in T20, including the knockout stages should they reach that far.

Agar, who shined with bat and ball for semi-finalists Perth Scorchers in this winter's Big Bash League, has played seven T20 internationals for Australia, as well as four Tests and four one-day internationals.

He told Middlesex's website: "It's a great opportunity to play with an exciting group of players coached by Dan Vettori, a person I always looked up to as a young spinner and cricketer in general.

"I can't wait to walk out at Lord's, one of the most beautiful grounds in the world - it's quite a privilege."

Agar's bowling economy of 5.74 was the second lowest in the 2017-18 Big Bash League, while he averaged 49.66 with the bat.

He played in all five games of the Trans-Tasman T20 tri-series against England and New Zealand, taking three for 27 in the victory against the Black Caps in the final.