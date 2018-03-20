Kagiso Rabada's stunning list of ICC charges

Kagiso Rabada, charged by the ICC five times in 13 months, has been cleared to play in Cape Town after the downgrading of an incident with Steve Smith.

KAGISO RABADA'S RAP SHEET:

* February 2017: Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella. Three demerit points and fined 50 per cent of match fee

* July, 2017: Used inappropriate language after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee

* February, 2018: Using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in send-off of Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee

* March, 2018: Level-two charge for making physical contact with Steve Smith during a spirited send-off in Port Elizabeth. Unsuccessfully argued it was not deliberate contact at an initial hearing then the Proteas successfully appealed. Charge downgraded to level-one offence of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. One demerit point and fined 25 per cent of match fee

* March, 2018: Level-one charge for send-off of David Warner, in which he screamed in the opener's face after dismissing him on day three of the second Test. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee

TOTAL DEMERIT POINTS: 7 (8 points within 24 months will trigger automatic two-Test ban)

CLOSE CALLS:

* November 2016: Gave debutant Nic Maddinson a send-off in Adelaide that was understood to have been stacked with Afrikaans expletives

* March 2018: Gave Warner a spray after dismissing him in Durban. It caught the attention of both umpires but the match referee did not charge the express paceman