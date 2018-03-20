Jamaican stars sprint onto Coast for Games

Jamaica's track and field team has made a typically fast start, arriving well ahead of time for next month's Commonwealth Games.

The Caribbean nation's superstar athletes including the world's fastest woman, Elaine Thompson, touched down on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

While athletes from Canada and England are already in southeast Queensland preparing for the Games, the Jamaicans were the first team to arrive in the host city's airport.

The team flew in two days after top 100m sprinter Yohan Blake, the second fastest man in the world last year, arrived to give the athletes village rave reviews.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) board members were on hand to welcome the team, with GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters saying it was a momentous day for the city.

"Seventy-one countries, 71 cultures and what we've seen today is just what we'll see from the next two weeks," Peters said.