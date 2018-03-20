Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

ANZ - ANZ BANKING GROUP - up 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $28.05

ANZ says it will consider an initial public offering for its New Zealand UDC Finance business after an agreement to sell the business was rejected by an investment regulator.

BHP - BHP BILLITON - down 56 cents, or 1.9 per cent, at $28.67

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP - down 8 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $4.67

RIO - RIO TINTO - down $1.41, or 1.8 per cent, at $75.23

A fall in iron ore prices weighed on the share prices of Australia's largest miners.

KMD - KATHMANDU - in a trading halt at $2.30

The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer's first-half profit rose almost 23 per cent following a boost in sales, and is buying a US hiking boot maker as it looks to expand.

TPM - TPG TELECOM - down 28 cents, or 4.6 per cent, at $5.76

TPG Telecom suffered a fall in profit and subscriber numbers at the half-year mark but still expects to lift full-year earnings.

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM - down 29 cents, or 1 per cent, at $28.70

STO - SANTOS - down 2 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $5.01

OSH - OIL SEARCH - down 6 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $7.12

Energy stocks lost ground following a slip in the price of oil, as energy market investors remained wary of growing crude supply.