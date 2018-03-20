News

Saudi Prince Alwaleed says in talks with government on local co-investments: Bloomberg TV

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding <4280.SE>, is in talks with the government's Public Investment Fund about co-investments inside the kingdom, he told Bloomberg TV in an interview that was aired on Tuesday.

Prince Alwaleed said the talks had begun before his detention at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton in an anti-corruption drive, and focused around putting his Four Seasons hotel in the fund's Red Sea Project and entertainment district outside Riyadh.
The prince also said Kingdom Holding was on the verge of getting between $1 billion and $2 billion in financing facilities for new investments.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

