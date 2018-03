MOSCOW (Reuters) - The total number of civilians, mostly children, who have been evacuated from Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta district since the start of a humanitarian operation has risen to 79,702, Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement posted on its website that on Monday, 6,046 civilians left the district via humanitarian corridors.



