Ash Taylor in frame for Titans NRL return

Gold Coast linchpin Ash Taylor has been named to return for the Titans for his home-town NRL clash with red-hot St George Illawarra in Toowoomba.

Taylor tweaked his hamstring in the first half against Canberra a fortnight ago but still went on to mastermind their 18-point comeback victory with a hand in four of the side's five tries.

The halfback was sorely missed in the loss to the Warriors on Saturday, but with no tear visible in scans has been given the green light to return.

While Titans coach Garth Brennan said Taylor "wasn't out of the woods yet", he admitted a simple text message following Saturday's loss revealed his attitude towards playing in Toowoomba's first NRL fixture.

"The response I got (when I asked how he was and if he could play) I can't repeat," Brennan laughed.

"He's very keen to get back in front of his family and friends," Brennan said.

Taylor's likely return sets up a tasty battle with Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt, who has taken his new club to the top of the ladder after two rounds.

Queensland State of Origin prop Jarrod Wallace will also make his first appearance of the season on Sunday after serving a suspension.

The forward has been named to start on the bench with Jai Arrow and Leilani Latu retaining their places in the starting side.

"He's a bit underdone, take him out of that early exchange I might get some more minutes out of him .. but things may change," Brennan said of Wallace.