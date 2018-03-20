Five things to know about day-night Tests

Auckland, March 20, 2018 (AFP) - - The first Test between New Zealand and England, starting at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, is the maiden day-night Test in New Zealand and only the ninth worldwide.

AFP Sport looks at five things we have learned in the brief history of Test cricket under lights:

- Home advantage -

Sri Lanka are the only team to win a day-night Test away when they beat Pakistan by 68 runs in Dubai last year. The other seven have all been home-ground victories. Sri Lanka scored 482 and 96 against Pakistan who replied with 262 and 248.

- Baggy Greens in the pink -

Australia have played the most pink-ball Tests and are also the most successful side under day-night conditions with a 4-0 record. England and South Africa have both recorded a win and a loss, while the only other successful teams are Sri Lanka (1-0) and Pakistan (1-2).

- Making light of dusk -

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali showed changing light conditions need not be a problem when he compiled an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2016. He batted for nearly 11 hours for what remains the highest score in a day-night Test. But he went for two in the second innings and five in the first innings of his next Test under lights against Australia two months later.

- Pakistan pile on the runs -

The highest score in a pink-ball Test is Pakistan's 579 for three declared in 155.3 overs when Azhar performed his heroics against the West Indies. Pakistan only managed 123 in the second innings -- when Devendra Bishoo took eight for 49 -- but held on to win by 56 runs.

- Kiwis' call -

The first pink-ball Test was played between New Zealand and Australia at Adelaide Oval in November 2015. New Zealand won the toss, elected to bat and ended up losing by three wickets.

