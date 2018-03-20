Members entitled to their views: Di Natale

Richard Di Natale says Greens members calling on him to resign are entitled to their views, but he's not going anywhere.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale says party members are entitled to their view on his leadership.

The senator's leadership is under pressure after Labor won the Batman by-election in Melbourne, where the Greens were the bookmakers' favourite.

Three-time co-convenor of the West Australian Greens, Grahame Bowland on Monday publicly called for Senator Di Natale to quit.

"What have we got, 15,000 members or so? Everyone's entitled to their view," Senator Di Natale told reporters on Tuesday.

"We (recently) had our first member of the lower house elected in Queensland, we had a doubling of our representation in Western Australia."

But the Queensland Greens have said their success came after they focused on local issues and ignored the national campaign lines.

Senator Di Natale said an investigation into internal fighting in the Batman campaign was "taking shape".

He has promised to purge the branch of anyone who leaked bullying complaints about candidate Alex Bhathal.

Mr Bowland said it wasn't the first time the leader had suppressed dissent, and wouldn't be the last.

"We would have to be fools to think that Richard's call for a purge is in any long term sense limited to those allegedly responsible for the alleged leaks in Batman," he said on Facebook on Monday.