Tasmania Liberals reveal new cabinet

Tasmania Premier Will Hodgman has unveiled the state's new cabinet, with Roger Jaensch given the task of solving Hobart's housing "crisis".

Mr Jaensch was on Tuesday made housing minister as part of the Liberal government's nine-person second-term cabinet.

A housing shortage is plaguing Hobart, with a lack of affordable accommodation forcing people to sleep in tents at the city's showgrounds.

The government last weekend announced a plan to release more than 200 hectares of crown land for residential development.

Long-serving MP Rene Hidding is the government's nomination for Speaker, after a controversial end to his reign as police minister.

Mr Hidding and the Liberal party copped criticism after a plan to water-down the state's guns laws was revealed on the eve of the March 3 poll.

The proposed changes were released to the gun lobby weeks before the vote but not published on the party's website.

Michael Ferguson has added the police, fire and emergency service management portfolio to the big role of health.

Jeremy Rockliff remains deputy premier and has picked up infrastructure.

Peter Gutwein continues as the state's treasurer, while Mr Hodgman has offloaded the role of attorney-general to Elise Archer.

Jacqui Petrusma has been stripped of the human services portfolio after last year being accused of misleading parliament over claims of neglect in the state's child protection system.