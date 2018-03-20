NBA Cleveland Cavs coach Lue stands aside

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will take a leave of absence as he battles a mystery illness that has forced him to miss all or part of three games this season.

Lue and Cavs general manager Koby Altman addressed the situation in a statement on Monday morning.

"I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is," Lue said.

Lue told ESPN late Monday he hopes to be back in about a week.

"We know how difficult these circumstances are for Coach Lue and we support him totally in this focused approach to addressing his health issues," Altman said.

Lue stayed in the locker room after halftime of Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls, putting the team in the hands of top assistant Larry Drew.

LeBron James admitted after that game that the team was worried about its coach.

"I mean he's the captain of the ship, so absolutely," James said, per Cleveland.com.

"We worry about his health, obviously. That's way more important than this game of basketball. We know he's been doing everything he needs to do to stay healthy -- (maybe he should) take even more measures to get himself right.

The Cavs sit third in the East standings, but are just a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.