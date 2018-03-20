Juveniles to outshine apprentices

Rarely has a Brisbane midweek two-year-old race featured as many well related youngsters as the QTIS Plate (1200m) at Doomben.

Among the juveniles set to race on Wednesday is the Barry Baldwin-trained Surface To Surface, a half-brother by Smart Missile to the 2006 Stradbroke Handicap winner La Montagna.

Robert Heathcote will send out Alle Vongole, a full sister to stakes winner Excellantes and a half-sister to another stakes mare, Funtantes.

They are both out of Cantates who has thrown seven winners from eight horses to race.

Zouling from the Chris Waller stable is a descendant of Summoned who is the dam of Group One winner Zeditave.

Trainer Craig Cousins' youngster The Great Boombino's dam Swing And Miss is a half-sister to two-year-old stakes winners Real Jester and Seidnazar.

Steve O'Dea will be hoping for a family double in a week with Sesar who is a half-brother to Saturday's winner Doubt Defying.

The race has taken some of the focus away from the National Apprentices' Series which will have its third heat at Doomben on Wednesday.

Jag Guthmann Chester, who won last week's heat at Sandown, heads a strong list of Queensland apprentices who will be joined by interstate riders Tayla Stone (WA), Lachie King (Vic) and Chris Graham (Tas).